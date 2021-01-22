A U.S. lottery jackpot is $1 billion for the third time. Are you the Mega Millions winner?

For just the third time in U.S. history, a lottery jackpot reached at least $1 billion Friday, according to estimates by Mega Millions officials.

The winning numbers for Jan. 22 were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, and the Mega number is 24, officials in Atlanta said during the drawing at 8 p.m. Pacific.

The jackpot increased from $865 million when there was no winner Tuesday. It was initially estimated at $970 million a few hours after the most recent draw, then ballooned to $1 billion on Friday.

The top prize has an estimated cash value of $739.6 million as of Friday afternoon, according to lottery officials. The lucky winner would have to pay federal taxes, although California is one of just 10 states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.

Friday’s jackpot, the second-largest in Mega Millions history, comes just two days after a lucky winner in Maryland matched all six numbers on a Powerball ticket worth an estimated $731.1 million. That prize was the fourth-largest in Powerball history and No. 6 all time in an American lottery game.

The largest payout ever, a Powerball jackpot of nearly $1.59 billion, was split between three tickets on Jan. 13, 2016, with winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. Just behind that, a Mega Millions prize of about $1.54 billion was claimed in October 2018 by one lucky winning ticket in South Carolina.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won was Sept. 15, when one ticket in Wisconsin matched all six numbers for an estimated $119 million prize. Friday’s draw is the 37th since the jackpot was last paid out, according to lottery officials.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and the game is drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays. To play, you must select five numbers between 1 and 70, and a “Mega” number between 1 and 25. Players have a 1-in-24 chance of winning anything in a given drawing, with odds of winning the jackpot at about 1 in 302.6 million. Tickets for this game are sold in 45 states across the country, plus Washington, D.C. and the Virgin Islands.

If you win less than $600, you can take your ticket to a retailer in exchange for cash, according to the California Lottery. If you win more than $600, download a claim form and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95811.