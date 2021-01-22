A Mega Millions jackpot of $1 billion is on the line. How this compares to past prizes

Earlier this week, Californians and millions of other hopeful lottery players across the country had two shots at jackpots in excess of $700 million.

One of those prizes was claimed Wednesday, when a Powerball ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers for the first time since Sept. 16. It was good for an estimated $731.1 million.

Quite a bit more money is at stake in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot was estimated at $1 billion, increasing from $865 million when there was no winner Tuesday. The jackpot was initially estimated at $970 million a few hours after the most recent draw, then ballooned to $1 billion on Friday.

But your time for buying a ticket is winding down. Sales for the drawing in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands end at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The drawing will be held at 8 p.m.

The top prize now has an estimated cash value of $739.6 million, according to lottery officials. The lucky winner would have to pay federal taxes, although California is one of just 10 states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.

Friday’s top prize, the second-largest in Mega Millions history, marks just the third time an American lottery jackpot reached at least $1 billion.

The largest payout ever, a Powerball jackpot of nearly $1.59 billion, was split between three tickets on Jan. 13, 2016, with winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. Just behind that, a Mega Millions prize of about $1.54 billion was claimed in October 2018 by one lucky winning ticket in South Carolina.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won was Sept. 15, when one ticket in Wisconsin matched all six numbers for an estimated $119 million prize. Friday’s draw is the 37th since the jackpot was last paid out, according to lottery officials.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and the game is drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays. To play, you must select five numbers between 1 and 70, and a “Mega” number between 1 and 25. Players have a 1-in-24 chance of winning anything in a given drawing, with odds of winning the jackpot at about 1 in 302.6 million.

If you win less than $600, you can take your ticket to a retailer in exchange for cash, according to the California Lottery. If you win more than $600, download a claim form and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95811.