Was that Mozart? Festival Mozaic celebrates 50 years of classical music in SLO County

Festival Mozaic Music Director Scott Yoo in concert.

San Luis Obispo County’s premier classical music festival kicked off 50 years ago under another name, Mozart Festival.

It was a modest beginning with three concerts on three days.

Now known as Festival Mozaic, the event has grown into a multi-venue celebration of world-class music.

The coronavirus pandemic derailed most live events, including Festival Mozaic, in 2020 but live music is returning to local stages this summer.

This year’s Festival Mozaic runs July 24 through 31 at venues including DANA Adobe & Cultural Center in Nipomo, Serra Chapel in Shandon and SLO Brew Rock and the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo. Some events have already sold out.

Although festival organizers are offering a limited slate of concerts and dinners this year due to COVID-19, a milestone celebration will be held next year.

When the Mozart Festival started in 1971, founder Clifton “Clif” Swanson wanted the festival to have high musical standards but to also be accessible.

Classical music performances provided a cornerstone for the festival, and as the annual event matured, it helped drive the desire to build a performing arts center in San Luis Obispo.

In addition to concerts at formal concert halls, the festival offers free fringe events at less traditional venues such as Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Academic lectures were offered for those who wanted to go behind the music.

John Pillow and Lindsey Wilcox arrive as Mozart and wife Constanze for the opening of the Mozart Festival at the Mission Plaza July 18, 2003. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Occasionally the festival’s namesake, Austrian classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, would show up to promote the summer season.

Reporter Coleen Bondy wrote about one such visit on July 18, 1996:

“Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his wife Constanze, wearing lots of lace and gold threaded finery, sat sipping German beers on the balcony at Rhythm Cafe Thursday afternoon.”

“ ‘I don’t speak English,’ Mozart respond cheekily to a reporter bold enough to approach him.

“OK, so it wasn’t really Mozart and his wife but a pair of impostors pressed into service promote the 26th annual Mozart Festival.”

Scott Yoo became musical director of the festival in November 2004, when Swanson stepped down after leading the event for 35 years.

The event changed its name to Festival Mozaic in 2008 to reflect its eclectic range of performances from jazz and folk to baroque music. After a brief community debate, the festival settled back in to bringing world-class music to the region.

For more information about Festival Mozaic, call 805-781-3009 or visit www.festivalmozaic.org.