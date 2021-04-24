SLO Elks Lodge built a ‘strikingly modern’ new home in 1960 — with 2 bars and a pool

Elks Lodge No. 322 in San Luis Obispo was built on Elks Lane in 1960, as the town expanded south on the Higuera Street corridor. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Life is too short for boring buildings.

A stylish structure in addition to being functional is a thing of joy.

In the 1950s and ’60s, mid-century modern design cut ties to derivative forms. Gone were colonial columns, neoclassical frippery or mission-style tile roofs.

Mid-story modern architecture often showcased asymmetrical, low-slung single-story buildings.

The school of design was an expression of the limitless future of the rocket age. Building styles usually celebrated construction materials and didn’t disguise them with paint or stucco.

Palm Springs has a number of houses in the mid-century modern style, as it grew during this era. But you can also find many mid-century modern buildings on the Central Coast.

The second Elk’s Lodge Building was at the corner of Morro and Marsh Streets from 1912 to 1960 at the current site of Pacific Premiere Bank. Elks Lodge #322

When the San Luis Obispo chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks wanted a modern home, the Elks commissioned John R. Ross to design the new building — without even a glance back to the neoclassical style adopted by the fraternal order’s former locations downtown.

The Elks Lane building has adapted to a myriad of uses.

In addition to the private functions held by the Elks, the building has hosted recognition ceremonies for Eagle scouts and fundraising barbecues for scholarship programs. I have attended a memorial service, a robotics competition and Boy Scout pancake breakfasts all in the same Elks Lodge Hall.

Elks Lodge No. 322 is more than 125 years old, according to a newsletter article and photos covering the history of the organization in San Luis Obispo shared by Shane Bagnall.

The then Telegram-Tribune wrote the following unbylined article on Feb. 6, 1960.

Elks Lodge May Be Ready in ’60

Barring unexpected delays, the San Luis Obispo Benevolent Order of Elks may be enjoying next Christmas dinner, and assorted forms of cheer, in their new $250,000 clubhouse, designed by architect John R. Ross.

Located near the intersection of highway 101 and Portuguese Flat road, the strikingly modern building will be completely functional in design and will feature a large lodge room and connecting dining room, two bars and lounges, one public and one private, an airy interior patio which can be opened into the bars for dancing, a card room and billiard room, member’s lounges, a kitchen and planned parking space for over 200 cars.

Swimming Pool

The building will front on Portuguese Flat road with graceful lawns leading into the main entrances. Behind the clubhouse is a planned recreation area with a swimming pool, barbecue and play area bordering the creek which runs through the property.

Architect Ross won the contract to design the clubhouse following stiff competition with other architects and is using laminated beam construction with a textured block exterior.

The entire structure has been planned for easy future expansion which envisions a gymnasium, steam room and exercise facilities.

The dining room, designed to seat 300, can be joined to the large lodge room by sliding panels and used for mass gatherings.

Two Months

Working drawings now in progress are expected to take approximately two months to complete before bidding starts.

Construction is tentatively planned to begin “sometime next summer.” Construction of such a building usually takes about six to eight months.

With summer officially beginning on June 21, the normal building schedule may enable Santa Claus, reputedly an Elk himself, to pay a visit to his brethren on his next trip through town.

“Don’t pin me down on those dates now,” said the architect, “we’re working as fast as possible but a building like this takes a lot of time and study and any schedule may overlook unforeseen events.”