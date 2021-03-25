From Spanish soldiers to off-road riders, Oceano Dunes have attracted visitors for centuries

Wind, sand and surf are the constants on the Central Coast. Only the people change.

Sand dunes envelop an 18-mile stretch of coastline reaching from Pismo State Beach south to Point Sal near Guadalupe.

The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes span parts of southern San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara Counties, encompassing a massive state park, beaches and nature preserves. It is one of the largest remaining dune ecosystems in the state.

Sediment from the Santa Maria River and Pismo Creek washes into the Pacific Ocean, where currents, tides and wind combine to pile sand back ashore.

The prevailing wind out of the northwest can be inferred from satellite photos showing the sculpted shapes the dunes.

According to the 1977 Soil Survey of San Luis Obispo County, California-Coastal Part, “As a transect is made from the ocean in a southeast direction, or in the direction of the prevailing wind, the particle size groupings become increasingly finer.”

Joe Souza of Visalia soars across an open fire pit on his sand cycle as his buddies watch during Labor Day weekend 1982. Telegram-Tribune

This was published long before the air quality on the Nipomo Mesa was tied to wind-blown sand from Oceano Dunes Vehicular Recreation Center.

The Chumash found the region to be rich in resources, including the Pismo clam and fish. They used tar-like oil seeps to caulk the their ocean-going, plank-built boats, known as tomols, or used the tar to trade with other distant tribes.

Pismo Beach takes its name from pismu, the Chumash word for tar.

Spanish soldiers nicknamed the regional tribal leader El Buchón, Spanish for “the goiter,” because of the growth on his neck. He wore a cape of otter pelts and was offered tribute from the Santa Barbara Channel to the Santa Lucia Mountains.

The Spaniards passed through the area as part of the 1769 Portola expedition, the first Spanish land expedition into Alta California. Author Nick Neely retraces the steps of Gaspar Portola and his men in his book “Alta California: From San Diego to San Francisco, a Journey on Foot to Rediscover the Golden State.”

Midway between Oceano and Oso Flaco Lake one of three speculator driven communities was mapped out on the dunes. It was advertised as the “future Atlantic City of the Pacific.” La Grande Beach had 8,000 lots that extended 2 miles into the dunes. The trio of towers topped a building with gift shops and offices on the ground floor and a second floor dance hall complete with grand piano. A pier allowed steamers to tie up offshore. This photo was from the grand opening July 4, 1907. The biggest problem was access. When Arroyo Grande Creek flooded the community was cut off for days. Thin wheeled buggies and early cars were difficult to move through shifting sand. The boom ended with a crash and by 1915 the building was in ruins. The structure was torn down in 1921. The land is now owned by the State of California, San Luis Obispo County and some private owners. Information from the book The Dunites by Norm Hammond. Photo by Virgil Hodges courtesy Bennet-Loomis archive. Virgil Hodges

The Spaniards had their first hunting encounter with a fearsome grizzly bear at Paraje del Oso Flaco, Spanish for “place of the lean bear.” The bear was strong, and the soldiers struggled to bring their prize back to camp.

Father Juan Crespí described the beast, writing about “the toes, soles and forepaws like a human’s but with monstrously large digits, the nails alone being not under a good finger thick and three fingers in length.”

“God deliver any living creature from their clutches,” Crespí wrote. “These huge ones have more meat on them than a large beef has.”

Unlike the Chumash, the Spanish explorers suffered from scurvy with their meat-first diets lacking in fresh fruit. The strawberry fields and citrus orchards of the future would have eased their suffering from fatigue, shortness of breath and loss of teeth.

A plat map base on an 1860 survey of the Rancho Bolsa de Chemisal covering most of the land between Arroyo Grande Creek and Arroyo Oso Flaco from the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works. San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works

Most of the dunes became part of the Rancho Bolsa de Chemisal, Guadalupe Rancho and a small portion of Pismo Rancho land grants.

As the 19th century closed and the 20th century, dawned the arrival of the railroad brought land speculators advertising the so-called “Atlantic City of the West.”

When the La Grande community went bust, many lots became San Luis Obispo County property due to the owners’ failure to pay property tax.

Ill-advised landscapers tried to slow the wind-driven, drifting sand by planting non-native ice plant, eucalyptus trees and European beach grass.

Sometimes the clipping is not with the photo in the files. Pity. This man has a story to tell. Standing barefoot in the sand a bearded man squints at the photographer. A shack with a tule roof and sides of thatched tules and canvas tent. Heat is provided by a tin stove that looks to be made of recycled material. A shovel and broom at the ready to push back the always blowing sand. In pencil on the back of the print is a numeric code and “John Bell—Old hermit of Pismo Beach 1901” The photo ran 4 columns wide x 8 1/2 inches tall on page 8 of a Saturday edition of the Telegram-Tribune. It is also marked “PE” or “RE” though at this time I don’t know what that notation refers to. I am guessing that it ran in paper sometime the 60s or 70s. Both Effie McDermott and Norm Hammond, South County authors who have written about dunites currently have not come across John Bell. The photo was stamped part of the C.C. Pierce collection of historical photographs, then that citation was crossed out and replaced with: PLEASE CREDIT Title Insurance and Trust Company (LOS ANGELES) Collection of Historical Photographs Their website has the same photo and variations but no more information. There are 55 John Bell listings in California in the 1900 census but none are from San Luis Obispo County.

The Dunites, an eccentric mix of hermits and utopian idealists made their homes at the Oceano Dunes in the early 20th century.

Filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille and photographer Ansel Adams found the stunning sands worth photographing. And oil companies and sand miners extracted dollars from the dunes.

On Feb. 27, 1963, PG&E announced it wanted to locate a power plant in the sand. But an unlikely alliance between the Sierra Club and the Pismo Beach Dune Riders opposed the move in 1965.

Dune Riders member Evelyn Tallman even offered a ride in her dune buggy to environmentalist Kathleen Goddard Jones.

Evelyn Tallman, was Grand Marshal of the Old School Dune Buggies Parade. Hundreds of dune buggies paraded along the Oceano Dunes State Recreational Vehicle Area. The line stretched from south to north for over 45 minutes as the buggies went to the Grand Avenue beach ramp and turned around back meeting others headed north. David Middlecamp 8-18-2018 David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The dune proposal was shelved and Diablo Canyon Power Plant near Avila Beach was announced as thelocation of the “atom-fueled power plant” on Sept. 21, 1966.

Tallman was celebrated as grand marshall of the 2018 Old School Dune Buggy Reunion.

Jones and Bill Denneen organized walks into the dunes and were leading voices in the effort to regulate or eliminate off-road riding there. Both are remembered fondly by the environmental community.

On March 18, the California Coastal Commission unanimously decided to require California State Parks to end off-highway vehicle use at the Oceano Dunes by 2024.

It is likely that the next chapter of the history of the dunes will unfold in a place sometimes considered gritty but never sandy: the courtroom.