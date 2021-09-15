Forest Service to reopen millions of acres of California lands – but not in SLO County

The U.S. Forest Service is reopening most of its California forests for public use Thursday — but not yet in San Luis Obispo County.

To combat wildfires burning across the state and aid a national firefighting workforce stretched thin, the Forest Service closed 20 million acres of its national forests in California to public use through the busy Labor Day weekend. The announcement, made at the end of August, was to extend through Friday.

On Tuesday, the agency announced it would rescind the statewide order at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, as more firefighting resources from across the country were made available as well as an anticipated decrease in public use of the federal lands after the holiday.

“We are constantly evaluating weather and fire conditions in California, as well as regional and national firefighting resources available to us so that we can ensure the safety of the public and our firefighters,” California’s Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien said in a written statement. “Some factors are more favorable now, which is why I decided to end the regional closure order. I want to thank the public and our partners for their patience and understanding during these challenging times.”

However, Eberlien said five forests would remain closed for several days beyond Friday, including Los Padres National Forest along the Central Coast and the Eldorado National Forest, east of Sacramento, where the 219,267-acre Caldor Fire is burning and 68% contained.

Angeles, San Bernardino and Cleveland national forests in Central and Southern California also will remain closed through at least Sept. 22. Eldorado could reopen as soon as Sept. 30.

Fire restrictions will remain in place across all national forests in California, the agency said.

A total of 11 large, uncontained fires are burning in national forests in California, according to the Forest Service. More than 15,000 personnel in 303 crews with 1,113 engines are committed to fighting those fires, the Service’s website says.

Recreation closed in Los Padres National Forest

The ongoing closure order for some of the forests “will minimize the likelihood that visitors could become entrapped during an emergency and decrease the potential for new fire starts at a time of extremely limiting firefighting resources,” the Los Padres National Forest website says.

Through Sept. 22 at midnight, any entry into Los Padres National Forest is prohibited, including driving on a forest service road or being on any trail within the forest.

You may be fined up to $5,000 or imprisoned up to six months for violating the closure order, according to the Service.

The closure order prohibits access to all areas, including local popular destinations such as Salmon Creek Falls, Cone Peak, Cerro Alto, Mt. Pinos, the Sespe hot springs and more. All campgrounds within the forest are closed.

If you’re looking for somewhere to hike along the Central Coast, Limekiln State Park and eastern-going trails in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park are closed to hiking due to damage from last year’s Dolan Fire. Campgrounds are open in both of those parks.

However, other state parks, such as Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur, Hearst San Simeon State Park, Morro Bay State Park, or any non-national forest areas are open to hiking and recreation.

The Forest Service said some local forests may be partially closed due to fires that are still burning. The agency urged people to check with a local forest before venturing out.

More than 7,400 wildfires have burned at least 2.25 million acres in California so far this year, according to the Forest Service.

Typically, the most destructive wildfires burn in the state during the next two months.