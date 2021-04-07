See pictures of wildflowers blooming in SLO County, Big Sur

Photographer Mark Nakamura took this picture of wild mustard blooming at the top of Terrace Hill in San Luis Obispo on Sunday, April 4, 2021. www.nakamuraphoto.com

The drought sweeping much of San Luis Obispo County means we won’t see a massive super bloom of wildflowers this year.

However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t patches of pretty flowers popping up across the Central Coast.

Wildflowers can be spotted in the hills surrounding San Luis Obispo, as well as the fields off Shell Creek Road and Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita.

Other areas, such as Oso Flaco Lake Natural Area near Nipomo, San Simeon State Park, Fiscalini Ranch Preserve in Cambria and Estero Bluffs near Cayucos, are also showing blooms this year.

Tribune photographers and local residents captured these photos of California poppies, oxalis and other beautiful blooms.

Shooting star plants make an appearance at Lopez Lake. Tawny Sterios

Wildflowers along Bouchard Trail near Ragged Point. Danna Dykstra Coy

Hills of gold near Lopez Lake in Arroyo Grande. Vivian Krug Cotton

A lone poppy plant on Terrace Hill in San Luis Obispo. Mark Nakamura

Horses graze in a field of wildflowers outside the old San Simeon Schoolhouse, with Hearst Castle in the background. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com

An oceanfront sweep along a Fiscalini Ranch Preserve bluff trail in Cambria is paved with oxalis, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Cambria photographer Michele Sherman captured this view of the sprightly mass of blooms and the sea beyond on March 5. Oxalis, a flowering plant often considered a weed, is also known as false shamrock because of the shape of its trifoliate leaves. Other names include wood sorrel, yellow sorrel or sour grass. Michele Sherman

The fields along the intersection of Shell Creek Road and Highway 58 don’t have quite the display of wildflowers that they have had in the past, but plenty of flowers are still blooming this year. Melissa Mooney

At Johnson Ranch Open Space in San Luis Obispo, chocolate lilies are in full bloom. Melissa Mooney

Tribune reporter Mackenzie Shuman captured this photo of wildflowers while hiking on April 3 near Salmon Creek Falls in Big Sur. Mackenzie Shuman

Tribune reporter Mackenzie Shuman captured this photo of wildflowers she saw while hiking near Salmon Creek Falls in Big Sur on April 3. Mackenzie Shuman

Have pictures of wildflowers you’d like us to feature? You can email them to Tribune reporters Mackenzie Shuman at mshuman@thetribunenews.com or Kaytlyn Leslie at kleslie@thetribunenews.com.