Elephant seals are back at Central Coast beaches. Here’s how to view them safely

Central Coast visitors enjoy viewing the elephant seals during their winter pup and breeding season. On some beaches, that means a close encounter with 2-ton seals.

The public can stay safe on Central Coast beaches by giving the seals plenty of room.

These mammoth bull seals may be as big as 13 feet long and weigh up to 5,000 pounds. Some win their battles for dominance and remain on the breeding beaches, but those who lose out find refuge where they can.

That’s often at Hearst Memorial Beach in San Simeon, where beachgoers picnic, walk their dogs and head out to hike to San Simeon Point.

The seals are big wild animals. The ones who come to the beach have lost battles to even bigger seals. They may be injured and exhausted. They have been through a lot already. Curious visitors and sniffing dogs can provoke confrontations that result in injury and infection. Dogs need to remain leashed while visiting any beach where seals are hauled out.

Beachgoers’ activities affect the seals’ ability to rest and recover. They need to be left alone on the beach.

Informational signs and pocket guides of safe elephant seal viewing guidelines are on site.

Give the seals as much space as possible. They look like they are sleeping, but they can move faster than you think. Steer clear.

Stay upland of seals, not between the seal and the edge of the water. That sleeping seal may decide it’s time for him to leave. Don’t get in his way.

Give seals who are threatening each other extra space. They could charge and engage each other in battle.

Being part of the elephant seal’s breeding season is exciting.

The Central Coast is fortunate to be the place the seals have chosen. All species are welcome on Central Coast beaches. They just shouldn’t get too close to each other.

All COVID-19 restrictions and precautions are observed in elephant seal viewing areas.

For more information, go to elephantseal.org/covid-19-update. Any concerns can be reported to State Park rangers at 805-927-2068.

Tips for safely viewing elephant seals

Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Elephant seals are not always easy to see. Their natural camouflage blends into sand and driftwood.

Stay at a distance. Use binoculars or a telephoto lens, or take photos from the pier. If a seal lifts his head to look at you, you have disturbed him and you are too close.

Keep your dog on a leash at all times. Elephant seals can bite with their large, sharp teeth. For your pet’s safety, do not ever allow your dog to approach a seal, regardless of how inactive the seal seems.

Keep your voice down. Elephant seals have ears and can hear you. Loud noises disturb them. Do not shout or call out to each other on the beach. If your dog is barking, please leave the beach.

Move slowly and minimize your body movements. Elephant seals have excellent eyesight and can see you.

Do not touch seals or throw objects into the water at seals. These actions disturb resting seals. The Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits harassment of all marine mammals.

Leave your drone at home. This is a no-drone zone.

Consider the seal’s perspective. How would you feel being interrupted constantly while you lie on the beach? How would you respond to loud noises, barking dogs and movement all around you? How would you react to someone causing you harm? Please allow the seals to rest undisturbed.