Smoke from California wildfires prompts air quality warning in SLO County

Smoke from wildfires raging throughout California has prompted an air quality warning in northern San Luis Obispo County, and the conditions could last for several days.

The SLO County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) sent a “better breather alert” Friday, warning of unhealthy air quality for very sensitive groups in or near Atascadero and Paso Robles.

Air Pollution Control Officer Gary Willey advised that if people smell smoke, have difficulty breathing or see the alerts, they should avoid strenuous activity and limit time outdoors.

The moderate air quality in North County is expected to remain through Wednesday, however the APCD will update information as need be, meteorologist Gary Arcemont said.

“The conditions can change pretty rapidly,” Arcemont said.

Although the air looks hazy in San Luis Obispo, the air quality is unaffected because of drafts moving the smoke along.

Arcemont said topography and coastal winds factor into why the same does not apply to the North County.

To learn more about the impacts of wildfire smoke daily air quality forecast, visit slocleanair.org or airnow.gov.