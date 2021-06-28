Education

SLO County Community Foundation awarded $300,000 in scholarships. See the 62 winners

Atascadero High School holds a commencement ceremony at the football field on the evening of Thursday, June 3, 2021. The school graduated 277 students.
Dozens of students were given an extra boost to attend the college or university of their dreams this year through scholarships awarded by The Community Foundation in San Luis Obispo County.

In total, The Community Foundation gave away more than $300,000 to 62 local students, 15 of which will support the recipients for all four years of college.

The scholarships are is a small sample of the many local community organization scholarships given to San Luis Obispo County students.

The Community Foundation works with partners in the community to gather the funds needed to support the students.

For example, the Vineyard and Farm Worker’s Scholarship Fund supports students who are children of vineyard and farm workers. The Sera Day Coryell Nursing Education Scholarship memorializes Coryell’s life through supporting students pursuing education in nursing.

“Each year I find myself in awe of the energy, excitement and dreams that exude from our scholarship applicants,” said Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, in a press release. “We are proud to support students with a wide variety of interests and backgrounds from San Luis Obispo County.”

Here’s a list of the scholarship recipients with their high school, which fund they received a scholarship from and how much money they were awarded:

