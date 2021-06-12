Cal Poly celebrates graduating Class of 2021 with 6 ceremonies: ‘Ready for the world’

Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo held six separate in-person graduation ceremonies Saturday and Sunday for its more than 5,300 graduates.

The Class of 2021 had a virtual commencement Friday during which each graduate’s name was read. The virtual event included speeches and conferral of honorary degrees to five individuals — including former National Football League coach, sportscaster and Pro Football Hall of Fame member John Madden, a Cal Poly alumnus.

The graduation ceremonies were scheduled for 9 a.m., 12:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo.

“Commencement is not the end but merely the beginning of the next stage in the lives of these graduates,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong said in a prepared statement. “While there are high expectations for each individual, they can travel hopeful. They are ready for the world, and the world is ready for them and needs them. We’re confident that the skills they’ve developed at Cal Poly will propel their transformation from yesterday’s students into tomorrow’s innovators and leaders.”

Under clear blue skies on a warm Saturday morning, graduates from the Orfalea College of Business walked across the stage as their names were read aloud.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Keith Humphrey, vice president for student affairs at Cal Poly, welcomed everyone to the “momentous, unprecedented, synchronous, in-person event.”

Humphrey said it was the first time he had spoken to a crowd in person – as opposed to addressing people wearing sweatpants and slippers via Zoom – in 15 months.

“There’s no mute button, chat function or Q&A feature at this event!” Humphrey said.

Shayna Lynch, Associated Students Inc. president, congratulated the Class of 2021 for graduating after more than a year of virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Your past year here was not what you anticipated, but you preserved to get through it,” Lynch said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

Green and gold confetti erupted from cannons on the field as the Class of 2021 moved their tassels from the right side to the left side, signifying them as Cal Poly graduates.

“Cal Poly produces graduates that are ready day one, and today is day one,” Armstrong said.