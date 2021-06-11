Paso Robles High School celebrates graduating class in 3 separate ceremonies

Paso Robles High School celebrated its class of 2021 in three separate ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.

Friends and family saluted a total of 402 graduates at ceremonies held Friday evening and Saturday morning and afternoon at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles.

Kristal Roman, who achieved a 4.74 GPA, received valedictorian honors. Roman plans to major in social sciences at UC Berkeley.

In total, 107 seniors plan to enroll at four-year universities after graduation, and 210 seniors will attend a community college.

More than 200 community college-bound graduates will attend Cuesta College. Two students will enroll at Allan Hancock College, and two will enroll at Santa Barbara City College.

Forty-four graduates plan to attend California State University schools following graduation and 17 will attend University of California schools.

Eighteen graduates are Cal Poly-bound, and others will attend UC Merced, UC Santa Barbara, San Diego State, UC San Diego, UC Riverside, UC Santa Cruz and USC.

Twenty-nine seniors will attend colleges out of state, including Princeton University, Arizona State University, Colorado State University, Boston University, Wellesley College and Texas Christian University.

Seven graduates will enlist in the military. Two will join the U.S. Army, two will join the U.S. Marines, two will join the U.S. Navy and one will join an unknown branch.

Graduating Paso Robles High seniors received a total of $210,100 in scholarship money.

