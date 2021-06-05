Arroyo Grande High School honors 450 grads — and 12 valedictorians

Anaiah Caudill celebrates her graduation at Arroyo Grande High School’s ceremony on Saturday.

Arroyo Grande High School celebrated the accomplishments of 450 graduates Saturday after an unprecedented year due to COVID-19.

The school split its graduation into two ceremonies: one held Saturday morning, and another held later that afternoon.

Both events were held at the South County school’s stadium, with grads spaced apart and masked due to state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

The graduates walked into the stadium’s bleachers to Sir Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Addressing the Class of 2021, Principal Dan Neff said the day was an occasion to celebrate the past 13 years of education, including a year and a half of high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Here we are, participating in a unique graduation at what we all hope is the end of a unique time,” Neff said. “Use what you have learned this last year and challenge yourself in the future.”

Decked out in navy blue caps and gowns, the graduates walked across the stage as their names were called and posed for pictures with Neff.

Some of the graduates’ supporters sat in chairs spaced apart from each other on the field, while other supporters cheered from the bleachers.

Here’s more information on the school’s Class of 2021.

With such a large graduating class, the school named 12 valedictorians this year: Kathryn Bozanich, April Crouch, Gavin Hannegan, Luke Hansen, Paige Hendrix, Philip Keith, Grace Lalanne, Mia McMullen, Magnus Miller, Joseph Sabo, Lauren Stevens and Makenna Waugh.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

Fifty-eight students will be moving on to four-year universities, including 31 to Cal Poly and five to UC Santa Barbara.

A total of 102 students will be attending Cuesta College, while 36 plan to go to Allan Hancock Community College.

One graduate will join the armed forces.