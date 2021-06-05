Sylvester’s giving away free hamburgers to the Class of 2021

Sylvester’s Burgers locations in Atascadero, Los Osos and Oceano are offering free burgers to graduates. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Sylvester’s Burgers will give a free third-pound beef burger to high school and college graduates, according to a news release.

To claim the free burger, graduates must present proof of their graduation by showing a cap and gown, diploma or student ID, the restaurant said.

“We want to reward the hardworking graduating seniors in our community the best way we can,” Sylvester’s said.

The promotion will run June 14-16 at the Sylvester’s locations in Atascadero, Los Osos and Oceano, according to the news release.