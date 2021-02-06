Cal Poly students march for more in-person classes: ‘We want to make our voices heard’

Cal Poly students march around campus on Friday demanding more in-person classes despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Several Cal Poly students held a demonstration on the San Luis Obispo campus Friday afternoon demanding that the administration increase the number of in-person classes for the upcoming spring quarter.

Roughly a dozen students attended the demonstration. All students wore masks to the event.

“We just want to make our voices heard, as students.” Alexander Tavares, a civil engineering major, said.

“We learn more and more about the virus daily, you know. More studies come out,” Tavares said. “And as the studies come out, it is looking more and more like students and in-person classes are not as harmful as they’re being portrayed to be.”

As part of the demonstration, students walked from the Rec Center, through the University Union and in a loop back toward their starting point. Several students held signs and chanted “we want In-person!”

Cal Poly acknowledged the demonstration but said it was expecting its largely virtual model to continue through winter and spring quarters.

“Cal Poly has worked closely with public health officials and our own healthcare advisers on and off campus in developing the current pandemic operations for the university, with the aim of providing as many in-person courses as we can while keeping the health and safety of both the campus and surrounding communities top of mind,” Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said.

Cal Poly has implemented a higher percentage of in-person classes than most other schools in the California State University system. According to a December interview with Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong, only Cal Maritime currently offers a larger percentage of in-person classes.

Additionally, a Mustang News report found that the university has allowed more students to live in on-campus housing than any other CSU.

Cal Poly currently has 1,413students who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of its winter term, which began on Jan. 4.

Students say online classes have impacted mental health, quality of education

The students kicked off their campaign for more in-person classes on Instagram with posts that outlined what they are seeking.

“The repetitive school days of online education have taken a toll on the mental health of students,” one post read. “Depression is more of an issue now than ever due to the lack of structure and escalation of screen time in every aspect of student life.”

The post also described the uptick in suicide-related behaviors observed since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Though the referenced report largely focused on young teenagers — the average age studied was 14.5 years — a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released in August 2020 found that one in four people aged 18 to 24 seriously contemplated suicide in June.

The students also said that the quality of their education has declined since classes moved to an online setting.

“Hands-on courses, such as those normally conducted in lab, as well as small lectures, would be much more effective in person compared to non-interactive synchronous courses and zoom webinars,” one Instagram post read.

Cal Poly students gather Friday ahead of a march around campus demanding more in-person classes despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Can Cal Poly actually increase the number of in-person classes?

Cal Poly is restricted by state and local public health guidelines from opening more classes in person. For example, while San Luis Obispo remains in the purple tier, lectures are prohibited, according to the state’s guidance for higher education institutions.

When the county moves into the red tier, lectures are permitted but must be limited to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, with health and safety modifications in place.

Should in-person classes be held, the state recommends universities use outdoor spaces, provide both synchronous and in-person options for a class, and always ensure students and instructors are wearing face coverings at all times possible.

Cal Poly’s winter quarter ends March 19, and its spring term begins March 29.