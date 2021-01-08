Cal Poly student from Paso Robles dies after ‘lengthy illness,’ university says

Cal Poly officials have announced the death of student David Newton. Joe Johnston/Cal Poly

A Cal Poly student has died in his hometown of Paso Robles, according to university leaders.

David Newton, a fourth-year theatre arts major, passed away Jan. 3 after “a lengthy illness unrelated to the (coronavirus) pandemic,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong and vice president of student affairs Keith Humphrey wrote in a letter sent to the campus community.

“The university is in touch with David’s family, and our thoughts and full support are with them and his friends during this very difficult time,” they wrote.

The Office of the Dean of Students’ In Memoriam page will have additional information as it becomes available, Cal Poly said.

Newton is the second Cal Poly student to die in recent weeks.

Jake Worden, a 20-year-old senior who was studying computer science at Cal Poly, died on Christmas day.

Counseling services are available for Cal Poly students 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 805-756-2511, the university said.

For additional support, contact the Office of the Dean of Students at 805-756-0327 or deanofstudents@calpoly.edu.