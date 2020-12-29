San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Cal Poly student dies in SLO on Christmas Day

Cal Poly on Tuesday reported a student died in San Luis Obispo on Christmas Day.

Jake Worden was a fourth-year computer science student from Santa Clarita, according to an email message from the Office of the President.

No further information was provided about Worden’s cause of death.

“Sharing news like this — which is being done, as always, after consultation with our student’s family — is never easy,” the message said. “It is especially hard when we are not together as a community to be there for each other. The university has been in close contact with his family and is offering its full support to them and his friends during this very difficult time.”

Check back for updates on this continuing story.

