Education

Which SLO County schools have COVID cases? Database tracks number of students, employees

Schools across San Luis Obispo County have slowly reopened their campuses to allow some students to learn in person despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Each school is held to a high standard of health and safety measures vetted and approved by the county Public Health Department.

Even so, some schools have reported positive COVID-19 cases involving students and employees.

When a school is made aware of a positive coronavirus case, its first step is to figure out whether that individual had any close contacts with other students or employees. If they did, those people need to quarantine for 14 days, meaning a transition back to distance-only learning.

No school or district in San Luis Obispo County has experienced an outbreak of the virus as of late.

As of Nov. 24, 31 school employees and 21 students had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 across all San Luis Obispo County public school districts and charter schools.

Most of the 10 local public school districts and three local charter schools in the county replied to requests from The Tribune for their COVID-19 case data.

Templeton Unified School District said it may have coronavirus case data available the week of Nov. 30, and Grizzly Youth Academy did not share the number of cases reported at the school. Shandon Joint Unified did not respond to requests for data from The Tribune.

Search our database for individual schools or districts. The information will be updated weekly.

Last updated: Nov. 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio
