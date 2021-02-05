A second SLO County school closes campus due to COVID-19 case spike

A Paso Robles school will remain closed for almost two weeks after an uptick in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

District officials closed the Winifred Pifer Elementary School campus on Thursday “out of an abundance of caution related to COVID-19 cases,” said Jen Gaviola, deputy superintendent, in an email.

Winifred Pifer is the second North County school to close in two weeks due to a COVID-19 spike. Last week, an Atascadero elementary school also closed temporarily following an uptick in coronavirus cases, although the campus re-opened on Monday.

All educational programs at Winifred Pifer have been transitioned to distance learning until Tuesday, Feb. 16, when the school will reopen, Gaviola said.

On Jan. 26, the school reported one staff member had contracted COVID-19, as well as five students, according to Tribune data. By Feb. 2, a total of four Winifred Pifer staff members had tested positive, as well as seven students, Gaviola told The Tribune.

The district has reported 45 employees and 46 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the 2020-21 school year, according to The Tribune’s school coronavirus database.

“The school site is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected,” Gaviola said. “PRJUSD is committed to the health and wellness of our staff, students, and greater community.”