Grand Jury identifies list of failures that caused Paso schools’ budget crisis

A San Luis Obispo Grand Jury investigation into the Paso Robles school district budget crisis found it was caused by rampant administrative mismanagement and a lack of financial oversight, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The Grand Jury report “looks at failures in leadership and management that precipitated the recent crisis, and provides a detailed illustration of how a school district can inadvertently fail its students and the community it serves.”

The investigation was “self-generated, prompted by news reports, in accordance with government guidelines for the Grand Jury,” the report said.

Paso Robles schools are in the midst of recovering from serious financial issues that came to a head in late 2018, when the district’s budget reserve dipped below 1% to about $300,000 and Superintendent Chris Williams resigned suddenly.

Williams oversaw and directly contributed to the district’s fiscal problems by overspending and overestimating income — a situation made worse by administrative turnover, the Grand Jury report said.

School board members failed to provide needed oversight, and the county Office of Education was unable to intervene in time to prevent the district’s financial decline, the report said.

“This trifecta of abdication or dereliction of duties, mismanagement and leadership failure was evident in hearing from individuals and reviewing the documents requested by the Grand Jury in search for the truth of just what happened in Paso Robles,” the report said. “The circle of blame is a large one that offers a cautionary tale from which every school district can benefit.”

What happened to $6 million in reserves?

Paso Robles schools had a budget reserve of 10.4% at the end of the 2014-2015 fiscal year, when Williams was hired. By the time he left, the reserve had dropped to about four-tenths of a percent — well below the state’s 3% reserve requirement.

The Grand Jury identified seven factors that contributed to the reserve loss: miscalculated average daily attendance (ADA), improper transportation cost calculations, disallowed food service expenditures, accounts payable errors, poor planning for pension and salary increases, unplanned legal settlements and fees, and a failure to consider the costs of new programs.

Williams created new programs to draw students — including the Visual and Performing Arts Program and elementary and middle school athletic programs — that were assets to the district, but required additional staff and were ultimately not economically sustainable.

“While the objectives were good, the methodologies for achieving the objectives were problematic,” the Grand Jury report said.

The district overestimated and miscalculated its ADA numbers, which failed to rise to projected levels. The district also had four chief business officers in four years.

Williams, himself, twice briefly held the chief business officer position in an acting capacity.

“Beyond lacking the experience for this role, it left a serious gap in accountability with no systems for checks and balances,” the report said of this situation.

School board failures

The school board failed to check Williams’ spending, likely out of a “desire to support the programs promoted by the new superintendent,” the report said.

“Board members relied on information coming from the superintendent and his direct reports and either did not bother to verify it or had no means to verify the information,” the report said. “As a result, a majority of the trustees routinely approved expenditures not supported by the budget.”

Some board members also had family members who were district employees, which may have led to conflicts of interest. The situation “(jeopardized) the ‘arms-length’ relationship preferred in such situations” and caused “accusations of preferential treatment being given to certain employees.”

The county Office of Education wrote letters to Williams and Field Gibson, who was board president at the time, informing them of the district’s deteriorating financial situation. However, Williams and Gibson did not pass the Office of Education’s concerns on to the other trustees, and county staff reached out to the board directly.

The Office of Education eventually brought in a financial monitor to help repair the budget after the agency’s outreach failed.

Williams’ golden parachute

When Williams resigned, he negotiated a settlement package of more than $226,000, which was approved by the trustees, including three members who were at the end of their tenure on the board, according to previous Tribune stories.

The county Office of Education later found Williams actually wasn’t entitled to this money, and newly elected board members rescinded the agreement. The district’s financial monitor — who should have been part of the initial negotiations — also wouldn’t approve the settlement, the report said.

County Superintendent Jim Brescia helped negotiate a payout that was half the amount of the original settlement, which was necessary to avoid a lawsuit, according to the report and previous Tribune stories.

Pool complex ‘unlikely to be realized’

Williams’ quest to build an aquatics complex also drained about $1.5 million in Measure M bond funds after he “prematurely purchased pool components and committed to an aquatic complex without a fully developed plan and a way to pay for it,” the report said.

The board approved the purchase of Italian stainless steel pools in January 2018, even though the district had not secured the millions of dollars in funding necessary to complete the project. Independent fundraising efforts also yielded only a fraction of the money needed, far less than Williams and other leaders projected.

The pools are still being stored in metal containers on district property, although the aquatic center project is “unlikely to be realized,” the report said.

Grand Jury recommendations

The Grand Jury provided a list of 16 recommendations to help prevent similar economic crises in the future. The suggestions include the following:

Change district policy to prevent the superintendent from serving simultaneously as the chief business officer.

Require comprehensive training for new hires responsible for accounting and business operations.

Require district employees and board members to disclose potential conflict issues.

Consider collaborating with the city of Paso Robles to use already-purchased equipment to upgrade municipal pools.

Conduct audits of Measure M bond funds and 4A Foundation funds dedicated to the aquatics complex.

District officials released a statement in response to the Grand Jury report, which “corroborates many of the findings of the district’s own internal investigation.”

“The past failures are inexcusable,” the statement said. “Steps have been taken to rectify the problems and the district welcomes the recommendations of the Grand Jury as the new board to be seated December 15 begins its work. The current board will be reviewing the findings and providing any additional background to assist the district with its response to those findings, and with insight on additional reforms based on the recommendations.”