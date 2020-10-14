Cal Poly student who died after skateboard fall was ‘a friend to everyone,’ family says

Noah DeVico, center, poses for a picture with his two sisters, Morgan, far left, and Grace, and his parents, Keary and Jeff. DeVico died Tuesday after a motorized skateboard accident on Cal Poly’s campus in San Luis Obispo, California. Courtesy of Morgan DeVico

Family and friends on Wednesday remembered a Cal Poly student who died following a fall from a motorized skateboard as kind, witty, honest and a dedicated Christian.

Noah DeVico was “so inclusive and a compassionate person who was a friend to everyone,” said his older sister, Morgan DeVico. “It didn’t matter who you were.”

Noah DeVico, a 19-year-old from Camarillo, died Tuesday morning following a fall on Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus on Monday, the university wrote in a campus-wide communication.

The first-year industrial engineering student was skateboarding on Grand Avenue when he lost control and fell from the skateboard, according to university media relations director Matt Lazier.

No other pedestrians or vehicles were involved, Lazier wrote.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DeVico passed away in a local hospital surrounded by friends and family, Morgan DeVico told The Tribune.

“Noah’s sudden and tragic passing is devastating news to share,” Cal Poly said Tuesday in a note to the campus community. “The university remains in contact with his family to offer our support, and our thoughts are with them and Noah’s friends during this difficult time.”

Those close to Noah DeVico said he was excited to attend Cal Poly and said he was shocked that he got into the competitive school.

He was a passionate member and leader of the robotics team at his high school, Trinity Pacific Christian School, and wanted to work in that field through industrial engineering.

Beyond robotics, DeVico was a member of Scouts of America and earned the organization’s highest rank of Eagle Scout, Morgan DeVico said. Noah DeVico also played soccer and basketball growing up, she said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

DeVico was also a passionate and dedicated Christian whose faith came paramount in his life, his friend Colin Harrison said.

“He loved to learn more about his faith, more about God and how to become closer to God,” Harrison said. “It was really cool watching him and how he always really wanted to share his faith with others.”

DeVico’s family hopes others may find their faith through his death.

“If one person comes to know Jesus through this, he would say that this is good,” Morgan DeVico said.

She said that her brother’s family and friends are having a difficult time processing his sudden death.

“He’s going to leave a huge hole, and we’re never going to fill that hole,” she said.

Harrison echoed that sentiment. He said that he and Noah DeVico had planned to live in an apartment together next year while they both attended Cal Poly.

“Noah’s probably the only person that I was completely honest with and completely vulnerable with,” Harrison said. “So for me, it’s like I lost almost all of my ability to be open or vulnerable with someone.”

DeVico is survived by his mother and father, Keary and Jeff DeVico, older sister Morgan, younger sister Grace, grandmothers Pat and Joann, and several cousins, uncles and aunts.

Counseling, support services available to those grieving

Cal Poly’s Office of the Dean of Students serves as the campus liaison for families, friends and the Cal Poly community when a student passes away. The office offers grief support, guidance and resources for families, assistance with the development of memorial funds or donations, and coordinates university memorial services.

As of Wednesday, neither Noah DeVico’s family nor Cal Poly had any services planned.

Cal Poly is also offers counseling and support services for students.

“Counseling services are available virtually for Cal Poly students 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 805-756-2511. For additional support, please do not hesitate to contact our office at 805-756-0327 or email deanofstudents@calpoly.edu,” the university said on its “In Memoriam” website.

According to Cal Poly, the Employee Assistance Program provides confidential counseling services to all Cal Poly employees and their families. To speak with a counselor, call their 24-hour support hotline at 800-367-7474.

“Please know that we care about each of you,” Cal Poly said.