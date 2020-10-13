Cal Poly student dies after motorized skateboard accident on campus

A Cal Poly student died Tuesday morning after an accident on the San Luis Obispo campus, according to the university.

Noah DeVico was riding a motorized skateboard on Grand Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday when he lost control, according to the university’s media relations director Matt Lazier.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved, Lazier wrote.

“Noah’s sudden and tragic passing is devastating news to share,” the university sent in a note to the campus community. “The university remains in contact with his family to offer our support, and our thoughts are with them and Noah’s friends during this difficult time.”

DeVico was a first-year industrial engineering student from Camarillo, according to the university.

On Facebook, DeVico’s sister, Morgan, mourned the death of her brother, who she called “the strongest Christian man I have ever known.”

“I love you so much. I do not know how I will go on without you. My playmate. My friend. My baby brother. There are no words. I wish I could have protected you from this,” she wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“I am so thankful for your faith. I am so thankful to know you are with Jesus and we will be together again,” she added. “I will honor your legacy by spreading the love of Christ.”

Cal Poly will update its “In Memoriam” website when more information is available.

University offering counseling and other support services

The university included in its note about DeVico’s passing that “Cal Poly is here to support you,” and offered information on how to schedule counseling and other support services.

“Counseling services are available virtually for Cal Poly students 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 805-756-2511. For additional support, please Please do not hesitate to contact our office at 805-756-0327 or email deanofstudents@calpoly.edu,” the university said.

“The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) provides confidential counseling services to all Cal Poly employees and their families. To speak with a counselor at any other time, please call their 24-hour support hotline at 800-367-7474. More information about EAP’s confidential services is available here.

“Please know that we care about each of you.”