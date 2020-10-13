SLO County adds 82 COVID-19 cases over 4 days — and 1 death

San Luis Obispo County added 82 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, Monday and Tuesday, according to ReadySLO.org.

On Tuesday, the county also reported an additional death due to COVID-19.

“Sadly, another of our neighbors has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing our number of COVID-19 deaths to 32,” the county Public Health Department wrote via Twitter. “The person was in their 80s and had underlying medical conditions.”

On Saturday, 23 new coronavirus cases were added in San Luis Obispo County, while 20 new cases were added Sunday, 19 were added Monday, and 20 added on Tuesday.

A total number of 3,924 people have tested positive for COVID-19 locally since March.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

San Luis Obispo County will remain in California’s red COVID-19 tier for a fourth consecutive week — meaning that coronavirus spread is considered “substantial” and more business sectors may remain reopened.

The county had a positivity rate of 2% as of the latest data, up from the 1.5% positivity rate recorded the previous week.

The county had an adjusted average of 6.1 new cases per 100,000 people per day — 1 point higher than the previous week. The unadjusted case rate was 7.3, according to state data.

COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added over the past four days in San Luis Obispo County:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

San Luis Obispo: 39

Paso Robles: 23

San Miguel: 6

Arroyo Grande: 5

Atascadero: 5

Shandon: 3

Templeton: 2

Avila: 1

Creston: 1

Grover Beach: 1

Los Osos: 1

Oceano: 1

Three cases that were listed as “under investigation” were resolved. Two cases were removed from Nipomo’s case count and one case from the case count involving on-campus Cal Poly students.

San Luis Obispo County’s total does not include 10 of the 304 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Six inmates who tested positive were released from custody and one inmate died due to COVID-19.

According to Cal Poly, at least 190 students and six employees at the San Luis Obispo university had tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday. A total of 22 on-campus students were in isolation as of Tuesday, with an additional 293 students in quarantine.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, ethnicity, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases as of Tuesday: 219

Recovered cases: 3673

People recovering at home: 217

People receiving hospital care: 2

People in intensive care units: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 32

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

A rroyo Grande : Located at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

San Luis Obispo: At the Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Paso Robles: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

Morro Bay: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists over a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.