Video shows Arroyo Grande substitute teacher saying she’d shove gun in students’ faces

In a video shared widely online on Thursday, an Arroyo Grande High School substitute teacher appears to claim she would shove a gun in students’ faces if she were armed.

“How do I say this?” the unidentified teacher says in the 18-second video, shared to Facebook page FILM Your Marxist Professors. ”I’ve had students before, who if I had a gun on me, I might be like really tempted to pull it out or shove it in your face.”

Though the teacher appears to continue speaking, what she says next is drowned out by the reactions of the students, some of whom look around in apparent bewilderment.

The caption of the video identifies the woman as an Arroyo Grande High School teacher, and gives the phone number of the high school for people to call. It’s unclear who shot the video.

Lucia Mar Unified School District spokeswoman Amy Jacobs confirmed Thursday evening in an email to The Tribune that the district and high school were aware of the video being shared online.

Jacobs said the video is from March 2018, and that the district was “notified of the statements made by the substitute teacher the day it happened.”

“She was terminated from employment immediately,” Jacobs wrote. She did not disclose the name of the teacher.

Cal Coast News first reported on the video early Thursday evening.

The video shared to the FILM Your Marxist Professors Facebook page had more than 17,000 views as of 5:22 p.m. Thursday.