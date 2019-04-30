How clean is your child’s school cafeteria? Here’s what SLO County inspectors found

How to find out if a restaurant is rated safe and clean in SLO County San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias.

Does your child eat school lunch?

Inspectors with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department conduct surprise visits at school cafeterias each month and produce reports about any health code violations they found. The Tribune has compiled the findings of reports from this calendar year to identify which schools scored the highest and the lowest.

Generally, data show that school kitchens are fairly clean, especially in comparison to some restaurants in the region. However, several violations were identified at some school districts.

All information in this report was obtained through a public records request. County health inspectors’ notes have been edited for length and clarity and reflect the condition of the kitchen at the time of the inspection.

For this list, all inspections occurred in January, February and March 2019.

Looking for a school that is not on the list below? It likely hasn’t been inspected yet in 2019. You can view 2018’s inspection reports and learn more about health inspections at EatSafeSLO.org.

Arroyo Grande

Arroyo Grande High School



Score: 99.5. Excellence Award. Notes: County inspectors recommend floors of walk-in and sink be cleaned and sanitized.

Branch Elementary School



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Fairgrove Elementary School



Score: 90, Excellence Award. Notes: County inspectors recommend that the boys/male restroom floor be cleaned daily to remove the strong urine odor. Clean walk-in refrigerator floors to remove debris.

Harloe Elementary School



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Lopez Continuation High School



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Lucia Mar School District Warehouse



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Mesa Middle School



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Oceano View Elementary School



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Paulding Middle School



Score: 99.5. Excellence Award. Notes: County inspectors recommend installation of thermometers to refrigeration cold boxes storing milk and sandwiches.

Cambria

Cambria Grammar School



Score: 96.5. Notes: County inspectors observed a crate of milk cartons and packaged sliced apples set out for service without being held cold. Recommended orient handles of plastic utensils to avoid cross-contamination.

Camp Yeager



Score: 97. Notes: County inspectors observed soap dispensers in kitchen and restrooms were not functioning or were empty.

Coast Union High School



Score: 97.5. Excellence Award. Notes: Repeat violation for walk-in shelves too low to ground to allow for cleaning.

Santa Lucia Middle School



Score: 97. Notes: County inspectors observed orange juice cartons sitting out without refrigeration.

Creston

Creston Elementary School



Score: 98. Notes: County inspectors observed that a food safety certification was not available and that food debris had accumulated inside the refrigerator. Recommended discontinued use of personal microwave, provide a thermometer for hot holding unit.

Nipomo

Dana Elementary School



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Nipomo Elementary School



Score: 99. Excellence Award. Notes: County inspectors observed cleaning buckets without sanitizer. Recommended clean and maintain floor sinks to remove grime.

Nipomo High School



Score: 93.5. Notes: County inspectors observed several food items including ham and diced eggs with improper temperatures at the salad bar. Observed sanitizer buckets with wiping cloths with no sanitizer. Recommend floor cleaning.

Paso Robles

Bauer/Speck Elementary School



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Cappy Culver Elementary School



Score: 97. Notes: County inspectors observed repeat violations. Tool chest used to store kitchen utensils. Recommended obtaining sanitizer test strips to monitor cleaning solution.

Culinary Arts Academy



Score: 91.5. Notes: County inspectors observed rusty shelving. Recommended labeling toxic substances, post health permit in conspicuous location, ensure employee beverages have lids in food prep areas, ensure roll-up doors remain closed to prevent vermin.

Daniel Lewis Middle School



Score: 99.5. Excellence Award. Notes: County inspectors recommend clean and sanitize ice chute to prevent mildew growth.

George H. Flamson Middle School



Score: 94. Notes: County inspectors observed a failure to demonstrate health and safety code knowledge and use of wood pallets used to store food. Ensure toxic substances are labeled.

Georgia Brown Elementary School



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Kermit King Elementary School



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Paso Robles High School



Score: 95.5. Notes: County inspectors observed no sanitizer in dishwasher, unlabeled chemical bottles, slight accumulation of mildew inside ice machine. Recommended providing scoops with handles inside bulk food storage containers, discontinue use of household microwave.

Pat Butler Elementary School



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Pifer Elementary School



Score: 98. Notes: County inspectors observed how water measured at 95 degrees at kitchen sink. Ensure heated to 120 degrees.

Virginia Peterson Elementary School



Score: 99. Excellence Award. Notes: County inspectors recommended cleaning handles of refrigerator, post health permit.

San Luis Obispo

Hawthorne Elementary



Score: 99. Excellence Award. Notes: County inspectors unable to locate food manager certificate. Please post.

San Miguel

Larsen Elementary School



Score: 99. Excellence Award. Notes: County inspectors observed dust accumulation on hood, walk-in freezer doors swing outdoor. Change to swing inside to prevent cross-contamination. Ensure lighting in food prep areas is shatter proof.

Pleasant Valley Elementary



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Shandon

Shandon Elementary School



Score: 94. Notes: County inspectors observed no chlorine sanitizer in bucket, dish machine water temperature did not meet minimum temperature. Ensure all employees have food handler card stored on site, post most recent health permit.

Shandon High School



Score: 94. Notes: County inspectors observed a lack of knowledge of health and safety codes. Ensure most recent health inspection report is on site for viewing. Post health permit.

Templeton

Templeton Elementary School



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Templeton High School



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Templeton Middle School



Score: 100. Excellence Award. No violations.

Vineyard Elementary School



Score: 99.5. Excellence Award. Notes: Ensure scoop handles are stored out of contact with bulk foods. Violation corrected.