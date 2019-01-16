Cal Poly fraternity suspended after hazing, underage drinking accusations

Cal Poly’s chapter of the Sigma Pi fraternity was suspended this week due to accusations of hazing and underage drinking, according to the university.

Sigma Pi was suspended on Monday, according to university spokesman Matt Lazier. The suspension will last until June 15, 2019, and the fraternity will be on probation through the spring of 2020, Lazier said.

Lazier said university officials began investigating the chapter after receiving reports that Sigma Pi hazed pledges in the fall of 2018, “actions that included the humiliation of its pledges, causing mental and emotional distress,” Lazier wrote in an email to The Tribune.

The university also found that the chapter provided alcohol during its recruitment and pledging processes, including events where guests under the age of 21 “had access to and were provided with alcohol,” Lazier said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The fraternity’s violations include “violation of registered student organization code of conduct, violation of health and safety, violation of alcohol use, violations of law, violation of hazing & conspiracy to haze,” according to the university’s website.

Cal Poly has asked Sigma Pi’s national headquarters to conduct a review of the chapter’s membership, Lazier said.

The chapter’s executive board also must complete risk management training through Cal Poly’s Fraternity and Sorority Life Office during the fall 2019 quarter, Lazier said.

“Failure to do so could result in a violation of the organization’s probation and result in additional sanctions,” he said.