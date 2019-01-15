Cal Poly student diagnosed with contagious norovirus; officials issue campus alert

Cal Poly administration sent an email notice to students last week informing them that a student who lives on campus was diagnosed with norovirus, a contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.

The student was receiving medical care on Friday when the announcement was made.

A spokesman for the university declined to provide an update on the student’s condition Tuesday afternoon, citing medical confidentiality, but the university in its email said campus custodial staff have cleaned all areas on campus the student visited while sick.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, norovirus is highly contagious and causes nausea, stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea. Other symptoms can include fever, headaches, and body aches. Symptoms usually develop within 12 to 48 hours after being exposed, and people with norovirus illness typically improve within one to three days.

Should students develop norovirus-like symptoms, the school is asking them to contact the Health Center at 805-756-1211 during office hours or call the after-hours nurse advice line at 866-439-2012. If symptoms are severe, people are asked to consult a local hospital for treatment.