Cal Poly provost who oversaw big hires, pay increases to retire

Cal Poly’s provost and executive vice president of academic affairs for nearly seven years will step down in 2019 after undergoing major surgery related to cancer.

“While I have had no recurring health issues, the experience served as a reminder of what is most important to me, and I am anxious to spend more time with family and friends,” Kathleen Enz Finken, who has served as provost since 2012, wrote in an email Tuesday. “In addition, there are many personal interests and projects that I have put on hold that I look forward to pursuing.”

After serving as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for about three years, Enz Finken was hired as the senior member of Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong’s executive management staff in February 2012. She succeeded former provost Robert Koob, who served as the university’s interim provost since 2008.

In her time at Cal Poly, Enz Finken helped oversee a period of massive growth to administrative positions and salaries, creating a tenuous relationship with university faculty, who have argued that educator wages haven’t come close to keeping pace.

According to Transparent California, Enz Finken’s total annual pay in 2014, including salary and benefits, came to $344,556.

In her email to colleagues Tuesday, Enz Finken wrote that it has been a “great joy to work with so many highly talented individuals who are so deeply committed to providing meaningful educational and co-curricular experiences for our students.”

“I am humbled by the incredible investment many of you make every day to provide thoughtful guidance and support not only for students, but for your colleagues, as well,” she wrote.

Enz Finken noted that friendships made at the university “sustained me through the often incredibly challenging and stressful work of being a provost in a large and complex institution.”





Noting that there is never a perfect time to retire, she said several factors played into her decision, including Armstrong’s leadership, the integrity of her Office of Academic Affairs staff and the engagement of deans, associate deans and department heads and chairs.

Enz Finken also noted that the average tenure of a provost at a large university is about four years.

“While I love my job and have enjoyed my career as a provost, I’m simply ready for the next chapter in my life,” she wrote.

On a personal note, Enz Finken revealed that she underwent “major surgery related to cancer” in the summer of 2015, and the experience has reminded her of other interests she wishes to pursue

She wrote that further information about a search for a new provost will be forthcoming, and though she did not yet have a specific retirement date, she anticipates it will be during the summer following commencement.