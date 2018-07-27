Cal Poly president earns five-figure raise from CSU trustees

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong received a five-figure salary increase Tuesday as the California State University Board of Trustees approved 3 percent raises for high-ranking executives.
Armstrong received a $12,522 increase to raise his base salary to $429,915 — making him the third-highest paid executive in the CSU system. Only CSU Chancellor Timothy White and San Diego State University President Adela de la Torre make more.
De la Torre’s pay rose by $12,859 to $441,504, according to the board of trustees agenda.
Speaking to board members Tuesday in Long Beach, White said the 3 percent increase “reflects similar increases authorized for other non-represented management and staff personnel, and keeps our executives from slipping back compared to peer market comparators.”
The raises affect the 23 campus presidents, five vice chancellors and White, whose annual pay grew by $13,510 to $463,855. White abstained on the vote to raise his own salary, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
CSU executives received no raises from 2010 to 2013, but their pay has increased by at least 2 percent each year since.
“I know that you share my belief that attracting, recruiting, retaining quality leadership for the Cal States is a significant concern,” White said Tuesday. “Leadership of our campuses and executive office is critical to the overall success of our students and university.”
Armstrong, who began his Cal Poly tenure in 2011, had no comment on the raise, according to university spokeswoman Cynthia Lambert.
Lambert said it was entirely a CSU initiative, and Armstrong was not involved in the process and did not provide feedback.
