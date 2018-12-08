Family of Cal Poly student killed in crash awards two $5,000 journalism scholarships

The family of a Cal Poly student killed in a rural Arroyo Grande motorcycle collision awarded two journalism scholarships in honor of those who told their late son’s story.

Jordan Grant, 18, of Plano, Texas, was killed in October after a driver traveling in a BMW hit Grant’s motorcycle while making an “unsafe left-hand turn” at El Campo Road, police said.

After Grant was killed, his family — inspired by local coverage of the collision and its impact on the community — created a scholarship fund for Cal Poly journalism students.

Becky and James Grant, Jordan’s parents, named the two $5,000 scholarships after former Tribune reporter Lucas Clark and KSBY News reporter Aja Goare, both of whom covered the aftermath of the collision.





“Providing these journalism scholarship gives Becky and I a way to express our thankfulness for the exceptional reporting by Lucas Clark and Aja Goare,” James Grant told The Tribune. “Our hope is that more bright and talented students will dedicate themselves to careers in journalism as it has never been more important in allowing our society to progress and protect the integrity of our values.

“While our grief remains severe at the loss of our Jordan, we choose to channel that toward doing what we know Jordan would do. We hope to do as much good as possible in Jordan’s memory and show by that example what a exemplary young man was lost to SLO and the Cal Poly community.”

The scholarship recipients were to have sophomore standing or higher, be active members of the Mustang News team, demonstrate academic and journalistic achievement and commitment to the field of journalism.

On Friday, the Grants awarded the scholarships to Aidan McGloin, a junior journalism major, and Cassandra Garibay, a junior journalism major and former Tribune intern.

“This scholarship is more than just money,” Garibay said. “To me, it is a reminder that journalism matters, especially on the local level. I will always be grateful to the Grant family and keep Jordan’s story in my heart.”

McGloin said Jordan Grant’s story — and his family’s efforts to improve safety at El Campo Road — further inspired him to become a local journalist.

The Grants have lobbied the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments to close the left-hand turn lane at Highway 101 and El Campo Road.

“We cannot afford to lose the next Jordan at El Campo but need to act with urgency to make that intersection safer,” James Grant said.