Cal Poly to survey students on sexual assault, discrimination, hazing and substance abuse

Cal Poly is launching a new student survey that aims to help California public universities learn more about critical health and safety issues impacting students.

The National College Student Bystander Benchmark Survey partners with both CSU and UC schools to gain a better understanding of student perceptions, experiences and bystander intervention around sexual assault and intimate partner violence; hate, bias and discrimination; hazing; and abuse of alcohol and drugs.

Officials say the results of the first-year pilot study will “establish baseline knowledge” of college student bystander attitudes, motivations and behaviors to help develop future safety and wellness programming on public campuses in California.

“This invaluable study will shine a critical light on ways we can make campuses safer for students,” Cal Poly vice president for student affairs Keith Humphrey said in a news release. “This information will inform important decisions being made on behalf of students and help us assess the impact of our work.”

All student responses are anonymous to ensure a high level of confidentiality, according to the school.

Participating universities will receive a detailed report with campus-specific data that can be used to track year-by-year progress and measure their campus against aggregate data collected from other participating institutions.

The survey will be expanded to include colleges and universities nationwide in fall 2019.

For more information about the student benchmark study, visit withus.org.

