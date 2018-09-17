Cal Poly pulls in another top ranking — for grads’ starting salaries

Cal Poly graduates have some of the highest average starting salaries of all California colleges and universities, according to a recent study of the state’s best-value colleges by the personal finance website SmartAsset.
Cal Poly placed No. 7 in the ranking of public and private schools, with an average starting salary of $61,100, according to the study. The top-ranked school was Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, with an average starting salary of $81,000.
To calculate the rankings, SmartAsset looked at tuition, costs of living including room and board, supplies, transportation and books, and average scholarships and grants offered by each college.
In addition to grads’ competitive starting salaries, Cal Poly also boasted the lowest tuition cost of any of the schools in the top 10, coming in at $9,001, according to the study. The university also had the lowest student living costs in the list, at $16,413, but also the least support from grants and scholarships, at just $6,704.
Only two other public California universities made the top 10: UC Berkeley at No. 5 and UC San Diego at No. 10. The other seven were all private universities.
Cal Poly has also been named as one of the best colleges by value in the United States by Money Magazine and was named by Forbes Magazine as the best public masters-level university in California.
Here’s the complete top 10:
