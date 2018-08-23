Cal Poly ranked top public master’s university in California — again

Cal Poly pulled in another No. 1 ranking this week.

Forbes Magazine selected Cal Poly as the best public master’s university in California when the publication released its list of America’s Top Colleges in 2018 on Tuesday.

Cal Poly ranked seventh in the state among public universities, behind first-place UC Berkeley and University of California campuses at Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Davis and Irvine, according to a school news release.

Cal Poly ranked 37th among all public universities, according to Forbes, and 137th among 650 public and private universities in the country.

“Student success is Cal Poly’s primary focus,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong said in the release, “and this ranking shows we are fulfilling our promise to prepare our graduates to excel in their careers and in their lives.”





The top five schools on Forbes’ list were Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Princeton.

