Here’s who will replace the Lucia Mar superintendent after her sudden resignation

The Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees has named a temporary replacement for outgoing Superintendent Raynee Daley.

The board of trustees has chosen Assistant Superintendent of Business Andy Stenson as acting superintendent.

Stenson has been with the district for more than 20 years: starting as a physical education instructional assistant at Harloe Elementary, a teacher at Fairgrove Elementary, assistant principal at Judkins Middle School and principal of Fairgrove Elementary and Mesa Middle schools. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Winona State University in Minnesota, and his master’s degree through Chapman University.

“Andy Stenson knows our school district inside and out and is a proven leader,” Vice President Vern Dahl said. “His roots are in our community.”

Stenson’s employment agreement will be considered at the board’s regular Sept. 18 meeting.

Daley suddenly announced her resignation on Monday, saying she needed to spend time recovering her health. She said she intended to go on medical leave until she could retire Jan. 1, though she could possibly retire earlier.

The board unanimously accepted her resignation Tuesday night.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with Raynee as she directs her full energies to getting healthy,” Board President Chad Robertson said Tuesday evening. “She has meant so much to our district over the years and has served with distinction as our leader.”

