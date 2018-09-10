Lucia Mar superintendent resigns, saying health ‘demands my full attention’

Lucia Mar Unified School District Superintendent Raynee Daley is leaving the district after three years at its helm due to health reasons.

A message went out to district staff Monday afternoon, stating that Daley had submitted her resignation and would be taking medical leave through Jan. 1.

“My current health situation demands my full attention, and I look forward to regaining my health and embracing this next chapter of my life,” Daley wrote in the email to staff. “You are a special group. I am deeply proud of you. So many times I have marveled at the level of professionalism and commitment I have witnessed as I watched your work. I treasure that I had the privilege of working alongside you — thank you for putting our kids first.”

District Board President Chad Robertson said in a statement that the board would hold an emergency meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. to accept her resignation and discuss next steps.

“We are saddened by the district’s loss of such an exceptional superintendent and leader,” he wrote. “Dr. Daley has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of character, vision and decision-making on behalf of Lucia Mar students, employees and community. We also understand and support her choice to step down and focus on her health, and eventual retirement.

“Times like this are difficult, but the amazing work done by Lucia Mar will continue,” he added. “Raynee will be greatly missed, and her legacy and commitment to truly put ‘Our Kids First’ will live on in our district.”

Daley was promoted to superintendent in 2015, to replace longtime administrator Jim Hogeboom. She had previously served as assistant superintendent of business services after joining the district in 2011.

“I have missed being a part of things but treasure the relationships developed over the past seven years and the effective work that we have done together,” Raynee wrote in her message to staff. “I am deeply proud of the efforts our teachers, classified staff, management team and Board of Education have made to build a transparent, responsive organization that truly puts our kids first.”





