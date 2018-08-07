PG&E donation to Cuesta College ensures SLO County students can attend for free

San Luis Obispo County high school graduates can attend Cuesta College for two years fee-free, thanks in part to a $100,000 donation from PG&E.

The money is expected to benefit the second year of the Cuesta College Promise Scholarship, which launched in 2014 following an $8 million endowment from Charles and Leeta Dovia of Morro Bay.

Former Cuesta College President Gil Stork announced the expansion of the scholarship to two years in June, with all tuition and fees covered.

The only requirement for SLO County high school graduates for the second year of funding is a 2.0 grade-point average and the completion of at least 50 percent of college credits taken.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK Cuesta College President Gil Stork spoke as the community college hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new $31 million North County Campus Center on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Paso Robles, California.

“Cuesta College’s partnership with PG&E has positively impacted student success for three decades,” said Shannon Hill, executive director of the Cuesta College Foundation/Advancement, “and with the most recent donation to the Promise Scholarship, the young people of our community will benefit in perpetuity.”

The Cuesta College Foundation provided 248 students with 486 scholarships totaling nearly $385,000 for the 2018-19 academic year, the school said.

PG&E, which employs about 2,000 people in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, has a long history of donating to Cuesta College, having given the school $700,000, according to a news release.

The company assisted with the construction of a laboratory on the San Luis Obispo campus for the college’s Department of Electronics and Electrical Technology.

SHARE COPY LINK Cuesta College is starting a new culinary arts program beginning in fall 2018. The course will be taught in a professional kitchen at the California Conservation Corps in San Luis Obispo, California.

Cuesta College also partnered with PG&E to offer a Certificate of Specialization in Nuclear Energy Systems to develop a pool of trained nuclear energy technicians, and provide a career pathway for students and technicians to gain employment at PG&E or any nuclear power plant in the country, the release said.

PG&E Vice President of Nuclear Generation and Chief Nuclear Officer Jim Welsch said he was pleased to expand the company’s partnership with Cuesta College “in such a meaningful way.”

“What a fantastic opportunity this is for the students and our community,” Welsch said.

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal