Cuesta College Rodeo Club Men’s Team is ranked 4th in the nation and 1st in California

Cuesta College
After recently competing in Casper, Wyoming, at the 2018 College National Finals Rodeo, the Cuesta College Rodeo Club Men’s Team ranks 4th in the nation and 1st in California. In addition, student athlete Will Centoni topped the nation in both bull riding and the men’s all-around competition.
The results from the competition are as follows:
• Men’s Team All-Around: 4th place
• Will Centoni (Hollister): 1st place bull riding; 1st place men’s all-around; 2nd place team roping; 7th place saddle bronc riding
• Taite Stickler (San Luis Obispo): 9th place steer wrestling
• Cayden Cox (Arroyo Grande): 13th place team roping
• Lefty Holman (Visalia): 14th place saddle bronc riding
• Jake Peterson (Livermore): 19th place bull riding
• Blaize Twisselman (Carissa Plains): 34th place team roping
“Year after year, our Rodeo Club student athletes improve on the national stage,” said Cuesta College Rodeo Club Coach Clint Pearce. In 2016 the Men’s Team placed 19th in the nation; in 2017, they ranked 14th. “These accomplishments are very meaningful because they’re proof of the amazing talent of our student athletes. This is only Cuesta College’s fourth year of having an organized Rodeo Club sanctioned by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, so our results are truly remarkable.”
San Luis Obispo County
Winston Holyfield and Annaliese Lippold from San Luis Obispo, and Emily McAllen from Templeton have each earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2018. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Located near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.
