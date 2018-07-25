Cal Poly president, workers forced to evacuate offices due to asbestos

Some Cal Poly faculty members — including President Jeffrey Armstrong — were forced to evacuate their offices Tuesday after material containing asbestos was released on the second flood of the administration building.

Asbestos is a fibrous, heat-resistant material once commonly used an effective insulator that is also highly toxic. The asbestos reportedly came from recent construction activity in the building on Grand Avenue, according to an email distributed to employees by Facilities Management and Development.

The building was closed about 4 p.m. Tuesday for officials to investigate and clean up. Employees were notified Wednesday the building remains closed, and there is currently no expected completion date.

Administration offices, student accounts and the office of the registrar are all housed in the building.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The email from Facilities Management and Development said crews were being “abundantly cautious” when they decided to close the entire building until further investigation and cleanup could be performed.

According to asbestos.com — a site sponsored by The Mesothelioma Center — once asbestos fibers are in the body, they never dissolve, and the body has extreme difficulty expelling them.

“Asbestos also causes malignant diseases such as lung cancer, pleural mesothelioma and peritoneal mesothelioma, and it is the No. 1 cause of occupational cancer in the world,” the site says.

Asbestos-related illnesses often take 20-50 years to develop.