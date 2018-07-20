Retiring Cal Poly police dog is trading patrols for playtime

Farewell, Xello; hello, Zeus.

The Cal Poly University Police Department on Friday announced the retirement of 10-year-old police K-9 Xello, “who has spent the last seven years serving the community.”

Xello, a pure-bred German shepherd, spent four-and-a-half years with the Morro Bay Police Department and then two-and-a-half years at UPD alongside his handler, Officer Stephanie Pipan.

“During that time, he assisted in numerous drug investigations, and his tracking skills were used to locate small children who wandered off and adults who were attempting to evade arrest,” according to a Cal Poly statement.

Zeus, pictured with Officer Stephanie Pipan, will replace Xello. The 2-year-old German shepherd’s first day on the job is July 30. Cal Poly

Replacing Xello is Zeus, “a 2-year-old German shepherd who has been trained in explosives ordinance detection,” according to Cal Poly.

That training includes learning to sniff out explosive chemicals and compounds, as well as guns and ammunition.

Beginning July 30, Zeus — who will be handled by Pipan — will serve as one of two police dogs at UPD, alongside K-9 Brisant, handled by Officer Chad Reiley.

Following a private retirement ceremony on July 25, Xello will live as “a house dog, enjoying all the comforts of home — without the stress of going to work. This will include nightly walks, playing with household family pets and taking random car rides,” according to Cal Poly.