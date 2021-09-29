Crime
Paso Robles man survives being shot in the head, loses eye. Here’s how you can help
A Paso Robles man is recovering from surgery after being shot in the head at his home, his brother said.
Doctors had to remove 29-year-old Justin Bice’s left eye and part of his skull as part of the surgery, according to his older brother, Jeremy Adams of San Luis Obispo.
Carlos Luis Chavez, 20, allegedly shot Bice at his home on Dorothy Court in Paso Robles on Sunday following a series of armed robberies in Atascadero.
Chavez was arrested in San Miguel and the suspected weapon was recovered, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.
Chavez pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and first-degree residential burglary, among other charges, in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Wednesday.
Authories have not disclosed an alleged motive for the shooting.
Bice and Chavez “knew each other” but were not friends or family, Adams said.
“I’m assuming someone had something to prove and my brother is the one who paid the price for it,” Adams said.
Shooting victim recovers from injuries
After undergoing surgery at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Bice is conscious and able to talk, Adams said.
But Bice, who’s being treated in the intensive care unit, has been struggling with his short-term and long-term memory, his brother said.
“He is having trouble identifying some family members,” Adams added.
How community can help Paso Robles man
Adams said the community has come out in support of Bice and his family, who are longtime residents of the San Luis Obispo County area.
“Thankfully we’re in a loving community with a lot of nice people and they’re able to help, and we’re extremely thankful about that,” Adams said.
Erin Rodriguez started a GoFundMe fundraiser on Tuesday to help pay for Bice’s medical and recovery expenses. As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, more than $6,000 had been raised toward a $10,000 goal.
To help, go to gofundme.com/f/justins-medical-and-recovery-expenses.
September 29, 2021
