After 7-hour standoff, Atascadero police arrest man who allegedly threatened ex-girlfriend

A seven-hour standoff in Atascadero ended early Friday morning when police arrested a man who allegedly barricaded himself in his ex-girlfriend’s apartment after threatening her with a knife.

The standoff began about 5:51 p.m. on Thursday, when Atascadero police received a report of a domestic dispute in the 7200 block of Sombrilla Avenue, an Atascadero Police Department news release said.

The residential neighborhood is located behind the Vons shopping center.

Officers found that Kevin Guevara Mayo, 25, of Santa Maria had allegedly arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in violation of a domestic violence restraining order and threatened her with a knife.

Police said Guevara Mayo was “acting erratic” and barricaded himself inside the apartment.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department, the CHP and the Paso Robles Police Department helped Atascadero police establish a perimeter and evacuate nearby apartments.

Officers made contact with Guevara Mayo through a closed door, but he refused to surrender, the release said.

An Atascadero detective eventually obtained a search and arrest warrant, and police took him into custody about 1 a.m.

Officers booked him into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, violation of a domestic violence restraining order and delaying or resisting a peace officer.

As of Friday afternoon, Guevara Mayo remained in jail in lieu of $75,000 bail, according to the jail website.

