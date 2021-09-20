Drunken driver hits, kills pedestrian on Highway 41, Atascadero police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver in Atascadero on Sunday night, police say.

According to the Atascadero Police Department, they were notified of an intoxicated driver traveling east on Highway 41 near Santa Rosa Road at around 7:39 p.m. The person who reported the driver told dispatch the vehicle was involved in a traffic collision, according to the Police Department news release.

When they arrived, officers found two vehicles that had been involved in a head-on collision. Witnesses said the driver of a Jeep crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the other vehicle, according to the release.

Police say the occupants of the second vehicle received moderate to minor injuries in the crash.

Meanwhile the driver of the Jeep had fled the scene before officers arrived.

During the investigation into the crash, officers found a male pedestrian who appeared to have been struck and killed by the Jeep, police say. That incident was not initially reported to police.

The name of the man killed is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Jeep has since been identified as Jorge Castaneda, 26, from Paso Robles, according to the release. Castaneda was found and arrested in Atascadero on Monday morning.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.