Paso Robles police investigate dead body off Union Road

A dead body was found in Paso Robles on Saturday.

The Paso Robles Police Department found the body off of Union Road and Kleck Road.

The deceased person is an adult male, and police will not release his name at this time, according to Paso Robles Police Department Cmndr. Caleb Davis.

“Preliminary investigation does not appear to be suspicious at all but the investigation remains ongoing,” Cmdr. Davis wrote in an email to The Tribune.