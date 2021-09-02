Missing SLO County man arrested in Fresno County on suspicion of having sex with a minor

A 56-year-old San Luis Obispo County man, Craig Grunow, was arrested in Fresno County on suspicion of sex with a minor. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 56-year-old North County man who apparently had been missing for two weeks was arrested Wednesday in the San Joaquin Valley on suspicion of having sex with a minor in San Luis Obispo.

Craig Anthony Grunow was arrested in Fresno County on suspicion of two charges — sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years old or younger and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm, according to a Fresno County Jail booking log.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office had issued an arrest warrant stemming from Grunow’s sex-with-a-minor charge in SLO County, Grace Norris, a sheriff’s public information officer, told The Tribune in an email.

Grunow was arrested about 2 p.m. and booked into Fresno County Jail about three hours later, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s website records.

It’s unclear where Grunow had been living at the time of the alleged child molestation.

“We can confirm Grunow was arrested on a warrant from this county/agency,” Norris said. “This is, however, an active investigation, so no further information is available for release at this time.”

Posts on the SLO County News Facebook page, a community-based group that shares local information on news and current events, noted Grunow had been living in the Nacimiento Lake area but had been apparently missing for about two weeks. Public databases show he has an address listed near Nacimiento and had previously lived in Templeton.

The SLO County Jail had no record of Grunow being booked there as of Thursday afternoon, and Norris did not say when he would be returned here.