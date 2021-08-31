Bribes from SLO County cannabis grower likely impacted at least 2 board decisions

Helios Dayspring, owner of the Natural Healing Center cannabis dispensary in Grover Beach, has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of bribing late SLO County supervisor Adam Hill for favorable votes on his projects. Here, he stands next to drying hemp plants to be used for biomass and CBD oil, in a 2019 photo. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A San Luis Obispo County cannabis grower’s bribes may have impacted at least two Board of Supervisors decisions in late 2019 and early 2020 — swaying policy in his favor, a review has found.

Federal prosecutors announced in July that Helios Dayspring, a local cannabis grower and dispensary owner, paid tens of thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and meals to late Supervisor Adam Hill in exchange for favorable votes, private county information and influence over other officials.

The bribery took place from fall 2016 through November 2019. Hill died by suicide in August 2020.

Dayspring surrendered to federal authorities on Aug. 25 and is currently out of custody after posting his $50,000 bail.

Following the U.S. Department of Justice announcement, the county put a hold on Dayspring’s cannabis permits, a county news release said. County staff began reviewing cannabis legislation and land-use permits that “could be called into question because of former Supervisor Hill’s actions or votes,” the release said.

Two cannabis votes impacted by Dayspring bribery

The county’s review found that the bribery may have impacted two Board of Supervisors decisions, both of which passed 3-2 after Hill voted favorably, the release said.

The two decisions involved extending a temporary hold on cannabis regulation enforcement for certain growers registered with the county through June 2020. The hold allowed some cannabis growers — there were 141 original operators — to keep operating while they obtained land-use permits.

The vote to put the regulation hold on an upcoming agenda took place on Dec. 17, 2019, and the decision to extend the stay on enforcement occurred on Jan. 14, 2020.

Hill and Dayspring discussed the importance of the regulation enforcement stay in text messages uncovered by federal investigators, although those conversations took place in 2017 and 2018, years before the votes in question.

Dayspring had three land-use permit applications, and two of them benefited from the supervisors’ decision to extend the hold.

The policy expired in June 2020, “making any needed corrective action on this matter moot,” the news release said.

Other votes that possibly helped Dayspring’s business interests didn’t pass or passed with unanimous 4-0 or 5-0 votes, some of which occurred after Hill had died or at a meeting where Supervisor Lynn Compton was absent.

“We are not privy to the status or extent of the FBI investigation,” the release said. “But in instances where wrong-doing has been alleged, we have done and will do full investigations of our own, as well. The county of San Luis Obispo has cooperated fully with the FBI and will continue to do so.”

What’s happening with Dayspring’s SLO County businesses?

Following the federal indictment and county investigation, the county Sheriff’s Office denied business licenses to all enterprises owned by Dayspring, the release said.

The new owners of the projects will need to submit new applications and undergo background checks. The Sheriff’s Office will be evaluating applicants and screening those “who have a history of doing business with Mr. Dayspring.”

In addition to his county businesses, Dayspring also owned Natural Healing Center cannabis dispensaries in Morro Bay, Grover Beach and Lemoore. He was planning to open two new locations in San Luis Obispo and Turlock.

As recently as April, the Natural Healing Center company referred to Dayspring as the owner of the businesses. But Dayspring appears to have transferred most of his business holdings to his girlfriend, Valnette Garcia, during the past two years.

However, his name remained on the state cannabis business license for the Grover Beach location in late July.

Grover Beach, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo officials told The Tribune in July they planned to investigate Dayspring’s business dealings in their cities.