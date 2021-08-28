Man threatens Morro Bay motel employee with a gun. Here’s what happened before and after

Morro Bay Police Department officers continued to investigate Saturday, a day after responding to a report of a man who pulled a gun on an employee at the Rodeway Inn on Main Street.

The suspect had broken into a room at the hotel just before 6 p.m. Friday. An employee contacted the man and an argument ensued when the employee said he would call the police.

“The suspect pulled a gun out of his waistband and pointed it at the employee.” the police report states. “The male suspect fled the scene on foot.”







Morro Bay police officers conducted an immediate search of the area and located items including two firearms believed to belong to the suspect.







“Witnesses advised the male suspect was picked up in an unknown vehicle that left the area prior to officer arrival,” according to the police report.

Police said there were no other details to provide at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department 805-772- 6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (805-549-7867).