Kristin Smart podcast creator takes down social media pages after being called to testify

The creator of popular podcast “Your Own Backyard,” which follows the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, removed the social media pages for the podcast after being called to testify in the preliminary hearing for the men accused in her murder.

Chris Lambert, an Orcutt resident, was served with a subpoena Tuesday to serve as a witness in San Luis Obispo Superior Court during a preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores.

Prosecutors allege Smart was murdered by Paul Flores during a rape attempt in his residence hall room more than 25 years ago.

Paul Flores, 44, is the last person known to have seen the 19-year-old freshman alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996.

Smart’s body has never been found but investigators believe her remains were buried at the Arroyo Grande home of Flores’ father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, and recently moved.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, is charged with one count of murder. His father is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, which is expected to last through August, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

Robert Sanger, one of Paul Flores’ two defense attorneys, on Tuesday said Lambert could be called as a witness in the hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores due to his interviews with several witnesses before they spoke to law enforcement.

Lambert’s podcast is credited with renewing interest in the Smart case.

As of Thursday, the Facebook and Instagram pages for “Your Own Backyard” were no longer accessible.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Lambert routinely uses the sites to share his notes on the Smart case, as well as updates on the status of the investigation and information about new episodes.

Lambert told The Tribune the decision to take down the pages was due to “an abundance of caution” after being served the subpoena.

On Tuesday, Lambert also suspended his “Hallway Blog” posts on YourOwnBackyardPodcast.com, which detail witness testimonies and other proceedings in the preliminary hearing.

Previous episodes of the podcast, which debuted in September 2019, are still available to stream.