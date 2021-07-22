Man crashes car onto beach at Pismo Beach, then walks away, police say

A driver crashed his car onto the beach in Pismo Beach on Wednesday night, then walked away, the Pismo Beach Police Department said.

Officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a car careening off the roadway, according to a Thursday news release.

The gray 2005 Volvo then drove through a grass area, striking a trash can and a chained fence before slamming onto the sand on the west end of Silver Shoals Drive, the release said.

Witnesses saw a man exit the vehicle and walk northbound on the beach before the officers arrived, police said.

Cal Fire personnel helped police search for the man but he wasn’t found, according to the release.

The car was removed from the beach at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the release said.

The Pismo Beach Police Department is now conducting a hit-and-run investigation.

“Officers are actively following up on various leads in an attempt to identify the driver,” police said in the release.

Those with information about the incident or the driver’s identity can call Pismo Beach police at 805-773-2208.