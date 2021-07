A fire in Atascadero on El Camino Real engulfs a home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Flames engulfed a home Wednesday afternoon on El Camino Real north of Del Rio Road.

“A structure fire is in progress” in the 1300 block of El Camino Real, closing off access to the road, the city’s Fire & Emergency Services department said at 4 p.m. Wednesday. “More information will be forthcoming.”

In a Facebook post, Atascadero city officials told residents to avoid the area from Carizzo Road north to the Highway 101 on-ramp.

