Kristin Smart murder case: Paul and Ruben Flores to appear in court ahead of evidence hearing

Paul Flores, left, is charged with murdering Poly student Kristin Smart. His father, Ruben Flores, is suspected of being an accessory in the case.

San Pedro resident Paul Flores, who is charged with murdering Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart, will appear in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Monday via Zoom.

His father, Ruben Flores, will also appear in court Monday. The Arroyo Grande resident is charged with being an accessory to the crime.

The live-streamed hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Department 5.

The father-and-son co-defendants will be in court for a pre-preliminary hearing, in which the parties are expected to discuss scheduling of a 12-day preliminary hearing set to begin July 6.

Ruben Flores, 80, who is accused of helping his son hide Smart’s remains, was released from San Luis Obispo County Jail on April 22, hours after Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen significantly lowered his bail because he is not a flight risk or a risk to public safety.

He remains out of custody but is not allowed to leave San Luis Obispo County.

His son, 44-year-old Paul Flores, is expected to appear in court Monday via Zoom conference from the County Jail.

He and his father pleaded not guilty at their arraignment April 19, when van Rooyen ordered Paul Flores be held without bail.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested April 13 in San Pedro and Arroyo Grande, respectively, and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced the criminal charges the following day.

District Attorney Dan Dow said at a news conference that Paul Flores committed the murder during the commission of a rape or attempted rape of Smart.

Paul Flores was the last person seen with the then-19-year-old Smart before her disappearance in 1996. Her body has never been found, although investigators believe it was buried at Ruben Flores’ Arroyo Grande home and “recently” moved, according to court documents.

Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted of first-degree murder.

Ruben Flores faces a maximum of three years if convicted of the accessory charge, though it is not clear if that sentence would be served in County Jail or state prison.

Van Rooyen has issued a gag order preventing parties involved — including county Sheriff Ian Parkinson and Dow — from making any public statements regarding the proceedings outside the courtroom.